Charmaine Lawson teams with Arcata Police on Public Service Announcement

City of Arcata PRESS RELEASE

Charmaine Lawson and Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn teamed up to tape a public service announcement to ask for the public's assistance in identifying witnesses who were present at a house party the morning of April 15, 2017 when Charmaine's Son, David Josiah Lawson, was stabbed and killed. The 30 second PSA can be shared with the public on any media platform.

The PSA:

Josiah Lawson was attending a house party at 1120 Spear Avenue in Arcata. At approximately 3 a.m.Josiah was stabbed.

During the murder investigation several witnesses came forward and were interviewed. Based on the on-going investigation it is believed that there are other witnesses who were present at the house party at approximately the time Josiah was stabbed who have not yet been interviewed.

Those who were present but have not yet been interviewed may have information, unbeknownst to them, that could assist in the overall investigation.

The Arcata Police Department is asking that those who were present at the house party when the murder of David Josiah Lawson occurred and those who have information regarding the stabbing death of David Josiah Lawson be interviewed by investigators from the APD.

Please call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 825-2590 if you or someone you know has information.

Please call the Arcata Police Department at (707) 825-2590 if you or someone you know has information.
















