Cher-Ae Heights suspends casino operations

Trinidad Rancheria

Trinidad Rancheria announces it has declared a State of Emergency and is temporarily suspending operations of the Cher-Ae Heights Casino

The Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria is closely monitoring the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Tribe is working with Tribal, local, state and federal agencies to reduce the likelihood of introduction of the virus into our communities.

In response to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Tribe has declared a State of Emergency and will be implementing community mitigation strategies to maintain critical infrastructure, prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into the local community and slow the spread of the virus. These strategies will include a public health campaign focusing on personal-level actions, social distancing protocols, and protective measures.

Tribal Programs staff will initiate a public health campaign to inform community members about personal actions to be taken to reduce the spread of the virus. These actions include handwashing techniques, identifying the symptoms of COVID-19, staying home when sick, respiratory etiquette, limiting visitors and movement within the community, telephoning the doctor’s office in advance of a visit, and other important preventative information as it develops.

The Tribal Office will remain open to conduct vital and necessary business. We have implemented remote work protocols where needed, social distancing and increased sanitation procedures. It has been recommended by Governor Newsom that all elders over 65 or other vulnerable members self-isolate.

Programs and services are available to elders and Tribal Members via phone or email requests. Meetings and social gatherings will be cancelled or modified as needed to continue operations under current CDC guidelines. The COVID-19pandemic is an evolving health emergency. It is of utmost importance that the Tribe work to maintain critical infrastructure necessary to continue the operation of the government.

In the wake of events over the past few days, we are choosing to temporarily suspend operations of the Cher-Ae Heights Casino (CHC), Sunset Restaurant, Sunrise Grill and the Firewater Lounge. We feel this is the best course of action for our community.

Effective tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18, CHC Bingo, CHC Table games and Sunset Restaurant are suspended. The Casino, including slots, the Sunrise Grill and Firewater Lounge will temporarily close on Thursday, March 19 at 2 a.m. We will be closed for a minimum of one week and will re-evaluate closure as necessary.

The Seascape Restaurant will remain open for take-out dining. Please see the restaurant’s Facebook page for more information on how to order and when to pick up.

Throughout the closure we will keep the public and our Tribal Members updated. Please follow or refer to our social media pages and websites for the most up to date information or contact the Tribal Office. The Tribal Council will continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and review health information provided by County, State, Tribal and Federal public health agencies.

Thank you for your patience and understanding at this time. We appreciate the patronage of our Casino and restaurant guests and we will see you soon!
















