Changing your name in Humboldt County

If you're changing your name, you'll need to publish an "Order to Show Cause for Change of Name" in a adjudicated newspaper like the Mad River Union. We'll print your name change for four weeks. The total cost is $100.

So how do you do this? Your first stop is the Humboldt County Courthouse. You can learn more at the court's website at https://www.humboldt.courts.ca.gov/sh/namechanges.htm.

Once you have your paperwork filled out with hearing date and it's stamped by the court, get a copy to the Mad River Union. You need to do this in a timely manner because it has to run four times before the hearing date and the Union comes out once a week, on Wednesdays.

You can come by the Union's office at 791 Eighth St. No 8, Arcata, CA 95521. That's inside Jacoby's Storehouse on the Plaza level. We're here Monday through Friday, although sometimes we leave for errands, so you might want to call (707) 826-7000 to make sure we're in. We take checks, cash and credit cards.

Another option is to just snap a photo of the order, email it to [email protected], and then call us at (707) 826-7000 and make a credit card payment over the phone. If you decide to email it, please make sure that you get a confirmation back from us that we received it. You never know when things will disappear in cyber space.

After we've printed the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name for four weeks, we'll make a proof of publication. We'll mail a copy to the courthouse and we'll send a copy to you.

