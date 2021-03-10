Chamber Auction runs through Friday – check out the items!

Arcata Chamber of Commerce

The Arcata Chamber of Commerce is holding our Annual Auction online this year. Coupled with our Annual Business Leadership Awards (which took place last Thursday on Zoom, click here to view on our YouTube channel), the auction and awards event are the Chamber’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

This year’s online auction, hosted by Carl Johnson Co., is filled with wonderful local products & services, thanks to the generosity of donations from the community.

Purchasing items from our auction supports the Arcata Chamber, making it possible for us to continue our work supporting and assisting the business community and the community as a whole.

The final days of bidding are upon us. Auction closes Friday, March 12 at 7 p.m. Now is the time to up your bids and secure those items you truly desire!

Visit the auction site at this link.

The attached images are only a small sample of the wonderful items in this year's auction.













