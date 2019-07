APD press release

The Arcata Police Department was established on July 31, 1894. Wednesday, July 31 marks the 125th anniversary of community policing in the City of Arcata.

Everyone plays a role in keeping Arcata safe and in maintaining a quality of life that all neighborhoods take pride in.

As a community policing organization, the Arcata Police Department invites all community members to The Plaza Wednesday, July 31 at 4:30 p.m. for cake and to celebrate this milestone.