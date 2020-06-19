Celebrate Juneteenth with Black Humboldt and the Eureka NAACP

Black Humboldt

HUMBOLDT – The Eureka Chapter of the NAACP and Black Humboldt invite everyone to join them in celebrating Juneteenth 2020! The event takes place on Friday, June 19.

The Zoom meeting ID is 06192020. To register and for a schedule of events and workshops, visit BlackHumboldt.com.

This Juneteenth celebration is an all day, community wide, event celebrating freedom, diversity and community. The event features local POC vendors, workshop facilitators, music and performances. Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, celebrating that day in history, June 19, 1865.

This holiday is very important and empowering for the Black and Brown communities all over the United States, but especially for Humboldt County, as this community makes up a very small percentage of the population and is often oppressed as a result. Black history is a part of The United States’ history and is important to celebrate as we create safe spaces and inclusion for POC communities in Humboldt County.

The following is the schedule of events:

• Opening Ceremony with Black Humboldt, noon to 1 p.m.

• Workshop Breakout 1, 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Room 1 for Storytelling and Games for Kids with Queen Dee. Visit Room 2 for Healing Through Black and Brown Trauma with EmmaLee Constant Libertad. Visit Room 3 for Multicultural Skin Care with Levia Love of Bling Brow Bar. Visit Room 4 for Hip Hop Cardio with Jovonne Dempster.

• Healing 7 Generations Forward, Reaching 7 Generations Back, with Uni Q Mical, 2:15 to 3:30 p.m.

• Music, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

• BBQ Break with DJ L Boogie on the 1s and 2s, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

• Workshop Breakout 2, 6 to 7 p.m. Visit Room 1 for Kemetic Yoga with Queen Dee. Visit Room 2 for Intro to Painting with Mickey. Visit Room 3 for Focusing Your Power with Alyx Muro. Visit Room 4 for Healing Methods for Black and Brown Bodies with Vida Hofweber.

• Knowledge for Power Session 2, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

• Local POC Artist Showcase, 8:30 to 10 p.m.

• Dance Party with DJ L Boogie, 10 to 11:30 p.m.

With the current racially fueled tragedies affecting POC communities it is important that we continue to celebrate and honor Black lives and Black joy. For information, email [email protected].
















