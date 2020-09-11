Cedric Aaron brings deep ties, broad experience to NHUHSD race

Cedric Aaron Campaign

Hello, My name is Cedric Aaron and I am running for the position of school board member for the Northern Humboldt Union High School District (NHUHSD).

As a community member who has worked in our public schools and with vulnerable populations in our community, I feel that I can bring an inclusive perspective that includes a comprehensive knowledge of the District and an ability to maintain long-term fiscal integrity. I will be an impartial and rational advocate for all our students and families.

My family has deep ties to the Northern Humboldt School Community. My wife’s family have lived in McKinleyville for over 25 years and she and her two siblings attended Northern Humboldt schools.

My family and I relocated from Chico to Arcata in August 2009 and then moved to McKinleyville in May 2016.

I have three daughters who all attend local Northern Humboldt public schools; my oldest daughter recently graduated from Arcata High School in June 2020.

I have a BA from Chico State and an MA from Humboldt State, both in Social Work and I have worked in the public sector for 14 years as a professional helper.

For half of my career, I have worked in a public school setting and I have extensive experience working collaboratively with students, teachers, school administrators, school staff, parents/families and school community allies.

From 2016-2018, I was a Juvenile Diversion Counselor with the City of Arcata that served NHUHSD schools, and their feeder schools, with the goal to improve student retention and high school graduation rates.

That experience was valuable as it helped me learn about the school communities throughout Northern Humboldt and provided me an opportunity to oversee and manage a budget as it was a grant funded position through Measure Z.

I currently work at Humboldt State University as a Multicultural Specialist within the Counseling and Psychological Services Department where I work closely with students, campus staff/faculty, and students’ families.

I am also a huge fan of local sports and players, including youth recreation, middle school, and high school leagues, as well as Humboldt State University and College of the Redwoods teams. My family and I enjoy going to local sporting events, cooling on our beautiful beaches and rivers, hiking, participating in local community events such as Farmers Market, attending local school events, volunteering, and spending time with other families.

I am running for the NHUHSD school board because I want to be an advocate for our local public education system and the students, families and teachers within that system.

I commit that I will make every effort to prioritize the values of service, social justice, dignity and worth of the person. These values have guided my own career and volunteer work. I also commit to embrace teamwork, self-reflection, and evidence-based decision making.

As your trustee, I will work towards hearing the voices of all in our community. I respectfully ask for your vote come November.”

Best,

Cedric Aaron

McKinleyville















