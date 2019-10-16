CBD campaigners collect sigs

MAKING CHANGE Coco Maki and Pepper Hernandez were busy building support last week for allowing CBD- and THC-infused foods and drinks for consumption with education on the Plaza and in Humboldt County.

The cannabinized edibles are not presently regulated by the health department. “We want to make it possible for permitted people to cook with CBD and THC,” Maki said. “Encouraging low dosage regulations, our mission is to use local Humboldt County products grown in Humboldt by Humboldt farmers.”

Reads the statement which gained more than a hundred signatures Friday morning:

Keep it local

Keep it organic

Keep it sustainable

Keep it farm to table.

Those wishing to add their support for CBD- and THC-infused edibles on the Plaza may contact Coco or Pepper in their respective businesses on the Plaza level of historic Jacoby’s Storehouse on the Plaza.















