Cautious reopening as C-19 cases slowly rise

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Humboldt County’s emergence from sheltering in place continues, with previously banned activities like dining in restaurants and hair cutting now cleared for opening.

But not all businesses that are eligible for reopening are choosing to do so.

During a May 28 “media availability” video session, Sheriff Billy Honsal said that although there are over 600 restaurants in the county, only about 100 have applied for certifications of their ability to conduct in-house dining safely.

There are about 6,500 businesses in the county and about 1,000 have applied for certification, he continued. “So one-sixth of the county’s businesses have opened and this is something that is slowly occurring,” Honsal said.

“Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” is how Honsal described the county’s approach to reopening.

The county is still seeing “some kind of steady numbers” of new cases, said Honsal, with some days of minimal or no COVID-19 cases and others with several.

“If things were to escalate, all things are on the table at any given time depending on how many hospitalizations we have and those kinds of things,” he said, answering a submitted media question on the prospect of having to “pull back” on reopening.

As of May 31, the county confirmed 101 cases. There were 10 new cases in the week leading up to that date.

In a May 29 media availability session, Public Health Officer Teresa Frankovich was asked what county modeling shows on anticipated COVID-19 case peaks given the current level of reopening.

“I don’t have a model for where we are right now,” said Frankovich. “It’s very difficult for us to have a model that tells us what opening retail does, or what opening a restaurant will do at this time, because there are a whole lot of variables.”

But Frankovich has previously said that increased caseloads are expected as reopening advances and that’s why hospitalization, testing and case investigation capacities have been built up.

The county does have models based on polar opposite scenarios, which were released in late April.

One model postulates what would happen with all shelter place order restrictions lifted as of May 1. In it, a late July peak would see almost 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 405 of them in intensive care, with 251 on ventilators, and 188 people dead.

In a second model based on keeping all the original shelter in place conditions in place for nine months, caseload would peak in December, with 145 people hospitalized, 64 of them in intensive care and 38 on ventilators.

And by that time, there would be 28 deaths.

So far, there have been three deaths related to COVID-19, all of them involving residents of the Alder Bay Assisted Living facility in Eureka. The third death of a “very elderly” resident was announced in a May 28 county press release.

There have been 13 COVID-19 hospitalizations so far. Frankovich said they have included patients needing ICU care and ventilators.

She said at least three unlinked chains of coronavirus transmission have been identified with a potential fourth under investigation. She added that “some of our cases have had more than 10 additional individuals related to the original contact case.”

Mirroring state decisions, the county has begun allowing some gatherings, including religious gatherings. It’s a decision that could lead to more cases.

“In places of worship, obviously there are concerns about bringing together groups of people who are not usually with each other, in terms of disease transmission,” Frankovich said.

She requested that social distancing and other guidelines be followed and recommended use of a sign-in sheet, which would allow contact tracing if cases emerge.

Honsal said religious organizations aren’t required to apply for certification but are encouraged to. The guidance is to conduct religious services at 25 percent of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

On May 27, Frankovich fielded questions from students of the Arcata-based North Coast Preparatory Academy.

She’s “really hopeful” that schooling will resume in the fall but “it’s difficult to say exactly what school is going to look like.”

If caseloads rise, it will be done virtually at first. But Frankovich held out the possibility of COVID-19 dissipating and “doing school quite a bit as we do normally.”

One student asked what “our social interactions will look like in six months, 12 months and 18 months.”

“Really hard to tell ya,” Frankovich responded. “Don’t lose hope about this because I think as we go forward things are gonna start to look more and more normal – it’s just gonna take us a little while to get there.”

