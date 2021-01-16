Cases swell as more vaccinators recruited

A total of 2,263 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, after 43 new cases were reported today.

In vaccine news, Public Health continues to prioritize vaccinations of residents in Phase 1A and those 75 and older due to the limited number of vaccines available. Vaccinations are currently provided by medical providers and by invitation to Public Health clinics. Public Health currently has the capacity to administer just over 200 vaccines a day, with 200 administered Wednesday, 210 Thursday and 204 today. This is in addition to the doses administered by medical providers.

While Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman acknowledges the rate of vaccination must increase, much of this depends on the number of vaccines sent to the county and number of vaccinators available to put shots in arms.

“The state announced it would provide additional doses to expand our ability to reach more people in the various phases,” Dr. Hoffman said. “While we’re waiting for those additional doses to arrive, we are expanding our infrastructure to ramp up operations.”

On Thursday afternoon, 21 medical professionals were sworn into the county as disaster health care volunteers to assist with vaccination efforts. Dr. Hoffman said this community-wide effort will greatly help in the work that lies ahead.

