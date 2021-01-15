Cases mount as vaccine trickles down

A total of 2,220 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, after 49 new cases were reported today.

In vaccine news, today the county moved into Phase 1B-tier 1, starting with people age 75 and older.

Public Health Director Michele Stephens said, “We continue to work through the tiers in our plan and are now opening up to people 75 and older since there is sufficient vaccine to do so. As we receive additional vaccine, we’ll open up additional tiers.”

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman said as Public Health wraps up one phase, it’s preparing for the next. “We’re vaccinating groups in tandem,” he said. “We will continue to work with our health care partners to message when and where people can receive their vaccine.”

Additional information about how people 75 and older can get vaccinated will be made available in the weeks to come. Local health care providers will reach out with more information to their patients age 75 and over.

