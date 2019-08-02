Car crashes into city building near transit center

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata's Deputy City Engineer Netra Khatri sustained minor injuries when a car crashed into his office at the Annex, a City of Arcata building near the Intermodal Transit Facility.

APD Officer Josh Phinney said the driver, who was parked in to a nearby parking space, mistakenly accelerated forward rather than backing out. The driver was uninjured, and wasn't cited.

A PG&E crew is disconnecting gas lines prior to extrication of the vehicle, a Toyota Camry.

Khatri, whose office was devastated by the collision, is receiving medical treatment after being struck by debris. Among his duties are working with the Transportation Safety Committee on traffic calming and other safety measures.

Developing...
















