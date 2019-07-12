Cannabis Kickball tonight!

Humboldt Sun Growers Guild

ARCATA – Humboldt Sun Growers Guild has announced the first Cannabis Community Kickball League, which begins this summer with the first game open Friday, July 12.

Come cheer on some of your favorite companies and brands like True Humboldt, Space Gems, Eel River Organics, Sisu, Humboldt Farms, Flower Co. and Emerald Family Farms as they compete weekly for a chance to win the championship game.

Games will be held every Friday from July 12 to Aug. 9 at the ball fields in the Arcata HealthSPORT Complex from 6 to 8 p.m.

Proceeds collected from team fees, sponsorship opportunities, and community donations will be pooled and donated to a local charity of the winner’s choice.

We invite all of our cannabis neighbors and local community to come join in on the fun. A donation of $5 is highly encouraged.

This is a cannabis-free family event.

Humboldt Sun Growers Guild is a licensed cannabis micro business located in Arcata, serving all of California. Specialties include sourcing and services with a focus on community and culture.

If you are a local cannabis business and would like to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please email [email protected].















