Campus burglary suspect identified as arson suspect already in custody

A man arrested by Arcata Police on suspicion of arson on Saturday, Feb. 6, was also determined to be the suspect in several campus burglaries over the past few weeks.

Jesse Esteban Banuelos was arrested in connection with an off-campus residential structure fire on the 2700 block of Greenbriar Lane, according to APD. Upon further investigation by Humboldt State University Police, it was determined that Banuelos was the suspect in burglaries at the College Creek Marketplace, Jolly Giant Commons, and a campus apartment. HSU previously sent a timely warning message to campus about those incidents, which you can read more about here. Burglary charges will be added to the arson charge.

Food and a cart from campus were recovered in the investigation and HSU is working with APD to return the stolen goods.

