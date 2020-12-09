Campgrounds close, jury trials suspended

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – With COVID-19 cases spiraling and restrictions multiplying, add court trials and campgrounds to the list of suspended activities.

Humboldt County announced Tuesday that jury trials scheduled between Dec. 8 and Jan. 19, 2021 have been postponed.

See the Implementation Order here

Further, campgrounds are closed beginning today. The county press release:

Humboldt County Campgrounds to close Wednesday

County of Humboldt campgrounds will be closed starting Wednesday due to the surge of COVID-19 cases. All parks and trails operated by the county are open for day use except for Freshwater Park. Day use hours are posted at each park and parking areas are open but may be subject to vehicle limits. Restrooms are open and cleaned regularly. Picnic tables and picnic areas remain closed. Freshwater Park is expected to be closed through April 1, 2021, and possibly longer. Reservations for 2021 are not being taken at this time due to uncertainty on when group gatherings will be allowable under public health guidance. An update on the status of the Pamplin Grove group campground and reservations will be issued on April 1, 2021. Public Health and Safety If you choose to visit Humboldt County Parks, please take steps to protect yourself and others: Wear a facial covering.

Keep the minimum recommended social distance of six feet or more between yourself and other visitors.

Be courteous and warn other users of your presence with your voice to ensure proper distance. Step off trails to allow others to pass.

Practice personal hygiene — wash hands, carry hand sanitizer, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and avoid high-touch surfaces.

Don’t leave trash. Take everything out with you to protect other visitors and park workers.

If you are ill or have cold or flu symptoms, please stay home.















