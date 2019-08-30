Cahill’s gas station closing after 48 years – could become cannabis shop

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – For 48 years, gas and good cheer have flowed at the corner of 11th and K streets. There, Bill Cahill and later, his son Scott, have pumped gas for Cahill's Arco, Shell, Spirit and Patriot filling stations.

That's ending today, Friday., Aug. 30, as the iconic Arcata business is closing for good. Friends and customers who stopped by to offer well wishes were treated to a small snack buffet in the station's front office as workers packed up equipment and supplies in the service bay.

"Now is the time to do this," said Scott Cahill, who has run the station since his father's death in 2012. His underground fuel storage tanks, refurbished and made state-of-the-art in 1996, are no longer in compliance since a change in the law. Rather than pay $600,000 to come into compliance, he's shutting down. "It's time for us to get out," he said.

I can't say how grateful I am to all the customers and businesses over the years for all their support," Cahill said. "I couldn't think of a better place to run a business."

As an old school service station, customers prized the Cahill's employees pumping their gas for them.

The prime "K-borhood" location may not stay vacant for long. According to city records, a provisional Commercial Cannabis Activity Permit has been applied for by Robert DeVito of "E7" or "Emerald 7" to open a cannabis shop there.

That would require a Use Permit, which will entail Planning Commission consideration at public meetings.

Some area residents aren't interested in having a pot shop next door. Neighbor James Washington called it "a terrible idea" and said he and others who live nearby are seeking meetings with city councilmembers over the situation.

There are currently three cannabis-selling shops open in Arcata, though permits have been granted for five.















