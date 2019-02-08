Burglar takes $7,500 in property from Mack High

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

McKINLEYVILLE – On Tuesday, Feb. 5 at about 9 a.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a burglary that had occurred overnight at McKinleyville High School.

According to the reporting party, sometime between 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4 and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, an unknown suspect stole multiple items out of the track shed located at the high school. The suspects stole over $7,500 worth of property, including four ElliptiGO Arc 8 bikes, two of which were red and two black.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the stolen property is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.





































