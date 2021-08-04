Buddy Brown Blues Festival postponed due to COVID safety concerns

Humboldt Folklife Society

BLUE LAKE – Out of concerns for public safety, and in response to the recent request from the Public Health Department to postpone large public events, the Humboldt Folklife Society regretfully has decided to postpone the Buddy Brown Blues Festival, which was to be held on Saturday, Aug.7 Perigot Park, Blue Lake.

Humboldt County has recently seen a surge in COVID cases, and the Folklife Society would want to host the festival under the best of circumstances, when the infection rate is lower. We are grateful to the many volunteers who were planning on coming, and to the musicians who were looking forward to performing in front of a live audience, and to blues music lovers who must wait until the infection rate is lower.

Deep appreciation to our Festival sponsors, Green Diamond Resource Company, Pierson’s, KHUM - KWPT The Point, Lost Coast Brewer, and Low and Slow BBQ. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait a whole year to do this again!





























