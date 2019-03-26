Brave the 6th Rebel Craft Rumble at Arcata Playhouse

SCRAP Humboldt

ARCATA – Four teams will enter the ring, yarn will fly, paper will be cut and one team will emerge as the Extreme Ultimate Supreme Craft Master! SCRAP Humboldt presents its sixth annual education fundraiser, Rebel Craft Rumble on Saturday, March 30 at the Arcata Playhouse, 1251 Ninth St., Arcata.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Happy Hour: mingling with the teams and judges, the start of silent auction bidding, and food and drink specials. The crafty competition heats up at 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by the creative competition TV shows like Iron Chef and Making It, the Rebel Craft Rumble will pit four teams of artists against each other in creative reuse-inspired crafty battles. Each round will feature a secret challenge; the teams will have only 10 minutes to create a masterpiece with surprise materials gleaned from the depths of the SCRAP Humboldt’s creative reuse center.

The Beaver Sisters are returning to battle newbie teams the Fabulous Fabricators, and Forest Futher Muckers, and Let’s Get Physical: The Aerobic Crafters! Each team will attempt to out craft each other in this MacGyver-like battle of wits, creativity, bribes, skills and secret weapons!

Technique, utility and artistic prowess of each team will be judged by radio super DJ Mike Dronkers, a secret guest judge, and by the reigning Extreme Ultimate Supreme Craft Masters, R and C Craft Factory. Local comedian and SCRAP Humboldt’s own Dev Richards hosts this battle of crafty wits.

This event features silent auction and raffles from the North Coast’s generous local businesses such as Café Mokka, Holly Yashi, the Minor Theater, Redwood Roots Farm, Parker’s Beauty Bar and HealthSPORT. Libations generously provided by Ninkasi Brewery, Lost Coast Brewery, Six Rivers Brewery, Revive Kombucha, and the Booth Brewery, plus generous sponsors The Heart of Humboldt and Art Center.

Last year the Rumble helped provide 10 scholarships to kids to attend their Camp SCRAP during the summer! The challenges will be titillating, the pressure will be palpable because this level of fun only happens once a year.

This event always sells out so get your tickets at SCRAP Humboldt, Wildberries Marketplace and online at scraphumboldt.org. More information can be found at scraphumboldt.org or call SCRAP at (707) 822-2452. Rebel Craft Rumble is a fundraiser for SCRAP Humboldt’s environmental and arts education programs.















