The Humboldt County Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on April 22 at 6 p.m. to continue its public hearing on this project.

Here’s how to watch and/or participate remotely:

Listen or Watch the live stream of the Planning Commission Meeting in three ways:

  1.  https://zoom.us/j/95367422487 Password: 581379
  2. Call in via telephone at 346 248-7799, enter meeting id 953 6742 2487 Password: 581379
  3. A live stream of the meeting can be found by using the following link: https://humboldt.legistar.com or by watching Access Humboldt on cable channel 10

 