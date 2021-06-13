Bottoms grow appeal heard June 22 – comment window closing

Mad River Union

ARCATA BOTTOM/EUREKA – The appeal of Arcata Land Company's planned 8-acre Arcata Bottom cannabis grow takes place before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, June 22 at 10:30 a.m.

The grow, whose Conditional Use Permit was approved by the county Planning Commission on April 22, was appealed by Bottoms resident Jim Cotton on behalf of a group of area residents and others known as Team 27th.

The group opposes the project on multiple grounds, ranging from environmental impacts to water use, traffic intensification, air quality, water use, noise and other issues. It also believes the Planco failed to properly observe the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by signing off on a limited Mitigated Negative Declaration for the project.

The Arcata City Council also lodged an objection, and like the neighbors, has asked that an Environmental Impact Report be prepared to fully document impacts.

Team 27th members were alarmed to learn that the deadline for public comment on the BOS hearing is Monday, June 14 at noon. They say they only received the mailed notice on Friday, June 11, giving inadequate time to prepare responses.

After some parley with county planning officials, neighbors report that the comment period has been extended to Wednesday at noon, but this hasn't yet been confirmed.

Those with comments may send them to [email protected], with reference to Arcata Land Company, LLC, record Number PLN-12255-CUP.















