Bottoms cell tower OK’d, second poised for approval

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

ARCATA BOTTOM – ​​Responding to demand for better cell phone coverage in the Arcata Bottoms area, the county’s Planning Commission has approved one cell tower and intends to approve another.

​The commission revisited the two cell tower projects at its August 5 meeting. Last month, commissioners held an initial hearing and directed staff to prepare a resolution approving a 130-foot tall lattice tower advanced by PWM, Inc.

​A second facility disguised as a water tower, proposed by AT&T, failed to get approval support due to its limited height of 100 feet. It would only support three carriers while PWM’s would host four.

​Commissioners also favored PWM’s siting on Sun Valley Floral Farms property near the intersection of Foster Avenue and Dolly Vardon Road. There, the former Simpson lumber mill building provides a visual shield.

​Commissioners directed staff to return with a resolution approving PWM’s project and denying AT&T’s.

​But the week of the second hearing, AT&T revised its project, increasing its tower’s height to 120 feet, accommodating an extra carrier.

​At last week’s meeting, Commissioner Noah Levy noted the “circumstances that have changed” and said he views AT&T’s project differently.

​“The fact that they are now proposing to extend the height up to 120 feet and expand the design so it could be capable of co-locating up to four carriers makes it seem in many ways like it is just as good a project as the PWM one,” he continued.

​Commissioners proceeded to take public comment on AT&T but there was only one taker, Karen Sacchi, whose mother, Shirley Butler, owns the project site.

​Sacchi referred to a petition which she said has 700 signatures, including from many of the area’s ranchers. Sacchi told commissioners that AT&T is “here to stay for their customers … they’re here to do this project right.”

​There’s been opposition to both projects, from some residents living nearby and those who want to preserve the pastoral atmosphere of the Arcata Bottom.

But Levy reiterated his change of mind, saying the AT&T tower has “a decided amount of public support.”

Commissioner Mike Newman had doubts about approving both towers, as the county’s General Plan discourages “proliferation of cell towers.”

Commissioner Peggy O’Neill pushed for approval. “We need communications and the market will figure itself out,” she said.

Newman recommended tabling the AT&T proposal and commissioners proceeded with their review of PWM’s project. The plan was to arrive at an outcome and then go back to AT&T.

Commissioner Melanie McCavour, the Arcata area’s representative, agreed that both projects are similar but said AT&T’s has “a better design.”

Newman had asked why an existing but not yet operating tower on South G Street isn’t being used. Tom McMurray, PWM’s president, said the South G Street tower won’t have adequate coverage.

“I don’t know how much better we can do in finding a site,” he said.

A majority of commissioners agreed and voted to approve the PWM project, with McCavour, Levy, and Commissioner Brian Mitchell dissenting.

Moving back to AT&T, commissioners considered a motion by Newman to deny its project.

The motion failed in a 4-3 vote.

McCavour then made a motion to approve AT&T. But since commissioners had previously directed staff to draft a resolution for denial, the motion was changed.

The new motion continued the hearing to August 19, with “intent to approve” AT&T’s project and a corresponding resolution.

Commissioners voted in favor of that, with Newman and Commissioner Thomas Mulder dissenting.















