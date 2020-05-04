Bohn wants state-wide shelter-in-place order lifted

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – At the request of First District Supervisor Rex Bohn, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors will consider asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift the state-wide shelter-in-place order and allow county health officials to determine their own response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The request will be considered by the board at its meeting Tuesday. May 5. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The meeting ID is 937 1356 9730.

The following is the letter that Bohn has requested to be sent to the governor:

The Honorable Gavin Newsom

Governor, State of California

State Capitol

Sacramento, CA 95814

Dear Governor Newsom:

I, as a member of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors am writing to thank you for your leadership and guidance through this unprecedented time of dealing with COVID-19. As we move towards the anticipated day of lifting our local Shelter in Place (SIP) Order, we are requesting that you place trust in counties, their Public Health Officers and their elected officials, and lift the statewide SIP order.

While all counties are extremely concerned about COVID-19, not all counties are being impacted the same, and the California wide (or one size fits all) approach in dealing with the pandemic is difficult in that what will work in Humboldt County is different than what will work in Los Angeles County, as evidenced by the recent announcement of proposed statewide beach closures which prompted various responses throughout the state. Our local elected officials were successful in working with your office to ensure that local beaches in Humboldt County remained opened while following public health guidelines (wearing of masks) and social distancing requirements.

I am respectfully asking that you allow local jurisdictions to make decisions that allow us to navigate the reactivation of our economy while still ensuring the protection of our most vulnerable populations. We have the people’s health both physically and economically in mind, and even more so when restrictions are lifted, we are going to take extra efforts to protect our most vulnerable citizens to keep them safe. It is now time to move forward while protecting both the health of our residents as well as the health of our economy.

Again, I would like to thank you for your leadership in protecting California and its citizens.

Humboldt County remains committed to working with your office and our state partners in fighting this pandemic and its devastating effects on our citizens and economy.

Sincerely,

Rex Bohn,

1st District Supervisor

Humboldt County Board of Supervisors