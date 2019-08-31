Blue Lake: The hamlet maybe peaceable, but it’s never boring

While it may seem that summer is over, with the kids back in school and Labor Day quickly approaching, but there is still so much fun in the sun to be had.

We in Blue Lake know that September is just really the beginning of the best weather in Blue Lake. Don’t forget to always check out the sun cam, which by the way is located at the Mad River Brewery. If you’re fogged in at other locations, like Arcata or McKinleyville, go to sunnybluelake.com or bluelake.ca.gov to see if there is sun just a few minutes inland.

Labor Day is a bit of a quiet weekend, but don’t let that fool you. The Blue Lake Museum is open Friday through Sunday, Mad River Brewery has music most weekend evenings, Blue Lake Library is open Wednesday and Saturday, and there is skating at Prasch Hall Friday through Sunday.

Mad River Enduro Bike Weekend

Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7 will be a special Mad River Enduro Bike Weekend in Blue Lake. I believe that this event is already full, but keep your eyes peeled for all the mountain bike riders that will soon inundate the community! Learn more at humboldtenduro.com.

Reggae Music Weekend

The City of Blue Lake is no stranger to music festivals, especially throughout the summer months. For the first time, a weekend of funk and reggae music will come to the sunny city. On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15, the Funk n’ Reggae Music Festival will take place, with a variety of musical guests, which include Michael Franti and Spearhead on Saturday and reggae legend Don Carlos on Sunday.

This is a family friendly event that will literally take over the entire Perigot Park with myriad activities and vendors!

Get involved

And if you are interested in how to become a little more involved in your community, don’t forget to check out these public meetings. Economic Development Commission meets on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. and a special Blue Lake Council meeting takes place on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.















