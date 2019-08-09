Blue Lake Notes: The place to be

Blue Lake is definitely the place to be for August. Every weekend there is something amazing and fun going on – so much so that I can’t name everything that there is to do in this one little column each week. Keep your eyes peeled for all the great things to do!

Scottish Highland Games

As I said last week, the North Coast Scottish Society will be holding their annual Redwood Highland Games at Perigot Park in Blue Lake this year.

The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11.

If you want to sign up for any of the amazing athletic competitions or the bagpipe competition, visit northcoastscots.org/2019-games-event. There will also be food and vendors at this event as well!

Lawnstock

Lawnstock is back in Blue Lake on Sunday, Aug. 18, and this year it is a benefit for seven year old Tyler Holt. Find out more about Tyler’s story, the music line up, and what Lawnstock is really all about at lawnstockbenefit.org/.

Blue Lake Run

Come out and go for a short, or long, jog throughout Blue Lake. The Blue Lake 5K and 10K run sponsored by Six Rivers Running Club in partnership with Blue Lake Parks and Recreation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17. The race starts at 9 a.m. at Perigot Park. You know it will be a beautiful day to strap on those running shoes and go for a jog, or walk for those who prefer that!

Blue Lake Yard Sale

The Blue Lake Community Wide Yard Sale has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17. You have a little over a week to get your name on the map by simply going to Companion Animal Foundation, providing $5 and your address. Don’t have anything to sell? That’s OK – plan to walk around and shop. You know there is a good find just waiting there for you!

And don’t forget the local favorites throughout the month. The monthly Grange Breakfast is Sunday, Aug. 11 starting at 8 a.m.

The Blue Lake Museum is open Friday to Sunday. Mad River Brewery has music most nights. Jewell Distillery has new tasting room hours on Friday-Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

There is still skating on Tuesday Nights and the weekends. The library is open on Wednesday and Saturdays and this year the reading program is not just for children, but adults as well. Check out the sun cam and come out to the river. It’s simply the best time to be in town!















