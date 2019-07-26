Blue Lake Notes: The peaceable hamlet is the place to be

Blue Lake is the place to be this summer. As July draws to a close, we recognize Parks and Recreation Month with one final activity!

Come out for Play Day on Saturday, July 27 at Perigot Park. The event starts at 8 a.m. with the 2nd annual Pastels in the Park. Play Day will also include many other fun community events.

The Blue Lake Community Resource Center will be providing a free community meal. There will be open mic available for anyone who wishes to come and play music or sing. There will be drums for open play as well. Lawn Games, a Bocce tournament and a Punt, Pass, & Kick competition will round out the day . There will also be a Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department Hosedown!

You don’t want to miss this! Admission is free, so come on down!

Blues Festival

Looking ahead to August, it will be a month full of exciting musical offerings. On Saturday, Aug. 3 will be the Buddy Brown Blues Festival at Perigot Park. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door.

The lineup includes My Generation Blues Band at 11 a.m., Back Seat Drivers at 12:15 p.m, The Lost Dogs Band at 1:30 p.m., Buddy Reed & The Rip-It-Ups at 2:45 p.m., Jim Lahman Band at 4 p.m. and Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band at 5:15 p.m.

Lawnstock

Lawnstock takes place on Sunday, Aug. 18 at Perigot Park. Gates open at 11 a.m., with music from noon to 7 p.m.

According to the Lawnstock website “This year’s beneficiary is 7-year-old Tyler Holt (“Ty-Ty”) who lives in Arcata, California. In 2013, Tyler was diagnosed with an ATRT (Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid Tumor). This tumor is on Tyler’s brain stem. Tyler has undergone multiple surgeries to remove the tumor. Unfortunately, it has relapsed on occasion. The most recent operation was in 2016. Lawnstock is also hosting Arcata High Class of 1969 Reunion Picnic. 1969 graduates get free admission.”

Redwood Highland Games

If you are interested in some authentic Scottish Highland Games, the Northcoast Scottish Society will be hosting the Redwood Highland Games on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11, also at Perigot Park. Visit northcoastscots.org for more information.

