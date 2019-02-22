Blue Lake Notes: The peaceable but happening hamlet

Blue Lake is a little quiet these days, but don’t let that fool you – our folks are up to great things.

Coffee Club

Coffee Club continues to be the place to meet on Fridays from 7 to 10 a.m. with new volunteers leading it. Karina and Rhonda will set you up with a warm beverage and baked goods. Come on down to the Mad River Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd., every Friday, meet up with some friends, and experience community with other fellow Blue Lakers.

Blue Lake actors

The acting bug has hit a few Blue Lakers this month. Playing at the Arcata Playhouse, 1251 Ninth St. in Arcata, on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. will be the premiere of The Work Show. This special show includes songs and stories about work that will make you laugh, cry and bring back memories of some of the crazy jobs you may have once had.

Come support fellow Blue Lakers Jeff De Mark, Marvin Samuels, Rick Levin and Ron Sharp on their quest to fame!

And that's all folks. Stay dry, stay warm, and more to come next week.
















