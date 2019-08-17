Blue Lake Notes: The music keeps on going in Blue Lake

This weekend is full of excitement in Blue Lake! Start out at the Mad River Tap Room with music Wednesday through Saturday.

This week, this includes Piet Dalmolen, Compost Mountain Boys, Cadillac Ranch and the Jim Lahman Band. The line up for August is pretty sweet at the Tap Room, so check out the schedule on their website or Facebook page.

Run & music

Saturday, Aug. 17 is full of events the whole family can enjoy. Start the morning off with a run at 9 a.m. put on by Six Rivers Running Club. The 5K and 10K races start and finish at Perigot Park. Check out the club’s website at 6rrc.com for details on how to sign up.

Then, in the afternoon, come back to Perigot Park for the Blue Lake Music Festival from noon to 8 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge/admission fee.

But wait, there’s more! Throughout the day Saturday will be the Blue Lake Community Wide Yard Sale! Walk around and find those good deals! Remember, one person’s junk is another person’s treasure! I’m sure there is some amazing treasure to find in Blue Lake!

Lawnstock

Sunday, Aug. 18 will have more music. Come out for Lawnstock – an annual benefit for a child in need.

This year’s event is a benefit for 7- year-old Tyler Holt. Find out more about Tyler’s story, the music line up, and what Lawnstock is really all about at lawnstockbenefit.org.















