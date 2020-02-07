Blue Lake Notes: The Honeycomb Café

Oh, dear Blue Lakers. I just want to say how much I enjoy writing this little column for all of you and those who visit our amazing little city.

Good things are in store for Blue Lake in the next few years, and I hope you are as excited about the future as I am.

It’s been a long time since we have had a little coffee shop in our little town. Have you checked out Honeycomb Café yet? I admit, it has taken me a full month to get in there on my way to work, and I am so glad I took the small detour to get fresh coffee and grub from Honeycomb.

Owner Keiko Sugata can make you plain coffee or go wild and get a white mocha – off menu and amazing! Plus, her fresh baked muffins and more are so tasty.

I had been hearing about her chai muffins, and they did not disappoint! She also has ice cream, coke in a bottle, and other small items to purchase. So, next time you need your morning coffee, skip the Starbucks and go to Honeycomb Café – on First Street next to Blue Envy and the Post Office.

There’s no seating at this time, so this is a pickup and go kind of café – but you can be green and bring your reusable mug.

And speaking of coffee, we still have the amazing Blue Lake Coffee Club every Friday, which features local organic coffee, Beck’s Bakery items and local greens and sometimes plant starts. Plus, it’s always warm, and has seating for everyone. Coffee Club is located at the Mad River Grange at 110 Hatchery Rd., next to the Logger Bar.

I admit that sometimes I get news and information late, which means that at times I don’t get it in my little column. If you have an event you would like me to spotlight, please try to have it to me no later than 10 days before. While we are on the subject of events in Blue Lake, I have two I am able to feature today.

First off, I know many of us are Oscar fans – who can resist that sparkles of one of Hollywood’s biggest nights? The famous Logger Bar will have an Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 8 to 11 p.m. There will be two televisions to view this year’s pageantry, as well as voting ballots and popcorn!

Check out the Logger Bar on Facebook for more exciting events, like Darcey’s Special Valentine’s Dinner on Friday, Feb. 14 and a night with local singer and songwriter Georgia Ruth and the Reverie on Friday, Feb. 21.

Next, let’s talk mountain bike obstacle race! The annual Mad Scramble will be held in Blue Lake once again this year! There will be two timed races, a 30- and 60-minute race, with a special kid race in between.

This is a special benefit for the Friends of the Annie and Mary Rail-trail. Registration opens a 9 a.m. Cost is $30 for the timed races. Check in on Monda Way next to Jewell Distillery. Don’t want to race? Come join in the fun and watch as riders go over humps, through obstacles, and tackle the Mad Scramble across the finish line! The race is Saturday, Feb. 15 with first race at 11 a.m. Check out the Friends of the Annie & Mary Rail Trail Facebook page for more information.

Have a wonderful week all. May the rainy days be light and the sun be plentiful.















