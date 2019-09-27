Blue Lake Notes: The fun never ends in the peaceable hamlet

A couple weekends ago, Blue Lake had the opportunity to host one of the biggest musical events the City has ever seen, and it appeared to be a success. The night was warm and the moon bright during the Michael Franti portion of the Reggae n’ Funk Festival. We all were reminded to stay humble and kind. The following day saw some rain, but that didn’t douse the spirits any, with many still flocking to Perigot Park for the remainder of the show!

As we move into fall, the music festivals subside, but we have one more left! Don’t forget to come out for Hoptoberfest in October, which is a benefit for the Blue Lake Education Foundation. More information to come as we get closer.

And just before Hoptoberfest on Oct. 5 and 6 is the annual Medieval Festival of Courage, held at the Christy Ranch just outside of Blue Lake. This event is a fundraiser for many organizations, but is organized and is primarily a benefit for Coastal Grove Charter School.

Check out their website, medievalfestivalofcourage.org, to find out when specific shows take place.

Finally, I want to make sure you all know, this is your last chance to see the Blue Lake Museum for the season. But don’t worry, it’ll be open regularly again next April with new and exciting exhibits, but check out the ones on display for 2019 before it’s too late. Open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

That’s all for now Humboldt, and remember, if you can be anything today, be kind.















