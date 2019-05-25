Blue Lake Notes: Sunny news from sunny BL

National Bike Month has been extremely exciting for us in Blue Lake. Several students meet me at City Hall every day, even in the wind and rain, to get their Bike Bingo Card stamped.

At the end of the month, Blue Lake Parks and Recreation will be hosting an ice cream event with the school and prizes will be given out.

Student of the Month

The 7th grade student of the month is Kylee Waldvogel. Kylee is an excellent student and participates in the Blue Lake Music program playing the clarinet and singing in the choir. She also loves Language Arts and Social Studies.

Kylee has a positive attitude and is a friend to all in her class. She is the Student Council Vice President and participates in Volleyball, Basketball, Running Club and Track. She also represented Blue Lake School in the 2019 History Day at Humboldt State University.

Congratulations Kylee as May’s Student of the Month.

Sewer Tour

Don’t forget about the open public tour of the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant tour on Friday, May 24 at 2:30 p.m. in honor of Public Works Week.

The Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant has won many awards and the tour is extremely interesting. This tour takes place rain or shine, however heavy rain will postpone.















