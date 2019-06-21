Blue Lake Notes: Summer fun in the sun

Summer has begun and that means Blue Lake will soon be hopping! We had some amazing weather just a week ago, and the river was packed!

Want to see if the sun is out in Blue Lake? The Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce Sun Cam is up and running, so check out sunnybluelake.com before your trip out!

Starting on Friday, June 21 is the Dell’Arte Mad River Festival. The festival line up can be found at dellarte.com and includes a reprise of the show Radioman. We are so lucky to have this internationally acclaimed theater company right here in Blue Lake!

Summer Camp

And speaking about summer, Blue Lake Parks and Recreation’s summer camp, Camp Perigot, is now in full swing, and already filling up fast.

There is still some space on various days in July and August, but the Last week of summer is already full, and many days in June as well. This is the best kept secret in Blue Lake that is obviously not a secret anymore. Want more information on days still available; contact the camp coordinator or the parks and recreation director at (707) 668-5932.

Local government news

The Blue Lake City Council holds its regular meeting on Tuesday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m. This will be its annual budget meeting as well as other regular City business.

If you have ever been interested in what our local government does, this is the best way to connect with what is going on! You can also put on your calendars upcoming commission meetings – Public Safety Commission meets Monday, July 1 at 6 p.m., Economic Development Commission meets Tuesday, July 2 at 3:30 p.m. and the Parks and Recreation Committee meets on Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Coffee Club

Coffee Club is still going strong! Come out every Friday from 7 to 10 a.m. for some baked goodies, fresh coffee, and of course good company at the Mad River Grange, 110 Hatchery Rd. Thanks to Rhonda and Karina for keeping this little gem going in our city – along with the multitude of other volunteers who help out. It’s often the best part of a Friday in Blue Lake!

Cleaning up the Green Waste

With the sun out, it’s the perfect time to clean up that green waste. On Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Lake residents can haul off their green waste at the Blue Lake Corporation yard, located at 199 Taylor Way. This is free for residents only, be prepared to show proof of residency.

For Blue Lakers and non-Blue Lakers alike, join us the following day, Sunday, June 23 for an invasive plant removal volunteer day, put on by Mad River Alliance and the City of Blue Lake. Meet up at 9 a.m. at the Mad River Brewery parking lot – no experience necessary and all tools will be provided.

Plus, come for as long as you can – 1 hour, or 6 hours, your help is appreciated! If you can’t make this one, there will be another on July 21.

Annie and Mary Day

And for those who keep asking, Annie and Mary Day has been set for July 14. If you are a vendor and you wish to be a part, or if you would like to participate in the parade that same day, all information and applications can be found at sunnybluelake.com, or you can also get these applications at City Hall.

