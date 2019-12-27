Blue Lake Notes: Sign up for winter camp

Christmas may be over, but the holiday magic is not. Have you had a chance to walk into the Logger Bar? If not, try to get in before Jan. 6 to see all the Holiday magic! Christmas lights galore fill the ceiling!

Don’t know what your kids can do during the Winter Break? There is still a little time to sign up for the Blue Lake Parks and Recreation Winter Break Camp. Contact the Parks and Rec office for details. This camp is fun for those 12 and under! Affordable and fun!

Did you know that Jewell Distillery has expanded their hours? You can now go check out their production, grab a cocktail, and even a belated holiday gift, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

The coming year is going to be filled with so many amazing things, so keep your eyes peeled. There will be no column from me next week as I’ll be busy with my family for the holidays. Because of that, I hope you can mark your calendar for the next Mad River Grange Breakfast, the first of the new year, on Jan. 12 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Grange, located at 110 Hatchery Rd., next to the Logger Bar.















