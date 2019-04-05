Blue Lake Notes: Serving Blue Lake for 111 years

Sunny days bring out the best in Blue Lake. We are the hub for activities near the Mad River, and we are so incredibly lucky to have the Mad River Fish Hatchery nearby, the home of Dell’Arte, and Powers Creek that flows through town.

Wha-Nika Women’s Club news

The Wha-Nika Women’s Club is celebrating 111 years of service as a charted women’s club in the City of Blue Lake. On March 26, the Blue Lake City Council proclaimed April 24 as the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Federation Day and recognized the Wha-Nika Women’s Club for their 111 years in Blue Lake.

Many club members came out for the proclamation. The club will be celebrating Federation Day with a special project by cleaning family graves at the Blue Lake Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24.

Little League Opening Day

It’s time for some baseball. The Blue Lake/Fieldbrook Little League will have their opening day celebration and ceremonies on Saturday, April 6 with a parade and games! Blue Lake, come on out and support these youngsters! Plus, there is always food at the snack shack near Iorg Field.

Spring Break Camp

Blue Lake Parks and Recreation has opened up registration for their Spring Break Camp, to take place on Monday through Friday, April 22-26. Check out information on the city’s new website at bluelake.ca.gov – and sign up today.

Space is limited, so don’t wait. Also coming soon, pre-register for Summer Camp in Blue Lake – Camp Perigot. Keep your eyes open for that information on the city website as well. And coming soon, online registration.

Mad River Grange

The Mad River Grange will hold their monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 10, starting with a potluck meal at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. All members and the community are invited to attend, and remember, the Grange is more than just a pancake breakfast!

At this meeting, there will be discussion about maintenance and building upgrades, but also about some legislation that the Grange may want to support and discussion of other programs, so please come out and help make some global changes by starting locally.

Incidentally, the next pancake breakfast will be on Sunday, April 14 at 8 a.m. See you there.

This is all just the beginning, as the month progresses, the life of Blue Lake gets more active. Coming soon will be the Blue Lake Museum Opening, Parks and Recreation Easter Egg Hunt, and Greenwaste day.















