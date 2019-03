It’s that time of the month again – the day where free produce is provided for the whole community. This service is brought to Blue Lake by the Blue Lake Community Resource Center and Food for People.

Every fourth Thursday, starting around 10 a.m., a truck full of fresh and in season local produce is brought to the back parking lot of Blue Lake City Hall (rain brings the produce inside the Skinner Store building found at the back of the parking lot).

All members of the Blue Lake community are encouraged to come out – there are no income requirements to receive this free and nourishing food. My favorite thing about this program is sometimes I get to try new foods or experiment with old favorites whenever they are in season!

Library hours

If you have lived in Blue Lake a while, you may be familiar with our little local library branch, but I am shocked with the number of newcomers to our sweet little town.

If you didn’t already know its here, check out our Blue Lake branch of the Humboldt County Library every Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not only can you find books, but the library has videos, music CDs and audiobooks to check out, plus a comfy place to sit and read, meet new friends, get on the Internet, and much more!

Hope to see you all roaming around the community soon. Have a splendid week!