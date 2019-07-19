Blue Lake Notes: Pickleball, pastels and more

With all the sun out in Blue Lake, it’s easy to forget that there are other activities that take place inside that may be of interest to you!

Did you know that the Parks and Recreation Department has a variety of fun activities to choose from? Pickleball takes place three days a week (Mondays at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays/Thursdays at 1 p.m.).

Drop in sports (basketball, pickleball, foosball, etc) are on Thursdays at 6 p.m. The Mad River Grange has several instructors for Tai Chi and Yoga as well – check out madrivergrange.com for the most up to date calendar for those community activities.

I’ve been talking for the past two weeks about Pastels in the Park. What an amazing event to be a part of, and this will be the second annual offering of this event on Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 312 Southn Railroad Ave. in Blue Lake.

Businesses sponsor a square, and artists create an image based on parameters from the sponsors of each square. If you would like to sponsor a square, or maybe you want to be an artist, contact Nathan Sailor at Blue Lake Parks and Recreation at (707) 668-5932.

And for everyone else, come on out, enjoy the beautiful art, and play some games for Get Out and Play day in commemoration of Parks and Recreation Month!
















