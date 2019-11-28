Blue Lake Notes: Peaceable Hamlet hoppin’ with haps

’Tis the season! Blue Lake is bustling with seasonal activities already. Mark your calendars for these awesome events.

The annual Blue Lake Museum craft fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mad River Grange. There will also be food and drinks available for all those who are out and about that day. Come on down and get a jump start on those holiday gifts.

And don’t forget the Electric Vehicle Parade and Expo at the Blue Lake Rancheria! Do you have an electric vehicle? Car, bike, scooter? Decorate it and participate in the special lighted parade for electric vehicles only! The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and there is the expo before that at 1 p.m. at the Sapphire Palace!

And new this year, a special Holiday Craft Fair at Prasch Hall (aka the Blue Lake Roller Rink) on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is a free event for the public, and only $20 to set up a table. Vendor space still available. If you are interested in participating, you can contact Elaine at Blue Chair Press by email at [email protected].

Keep your eyes out for the holiday tree lighting and other fun events to take place this year!
















