Blue Lake Notes: Never fear – there’s a lot going on

Labor Day is over, and now it seems that regular routines are in play. Don’t worry, there is still a lot going on!

Hemp moratorium

The Blue Lake City Council will have a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Blue Lake City Hall Conference room to consider extending the moratorium on industrial hemp cultivation.

This is not only a special meeting, but a public hearing as well.

These sorts of meetings are the best way to stay informed on what local elected officials are doing for the community, as well as to become involved.

Other public meetings

The Public Safety Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Skinner Store Building, which is directly behind City Hall.

This commission looks at all aspects of public safety within the city, and encourages the community to come out and express any concerns with what they see in the community that needs attention.

The commission then gives recommendations to the Blue Lake City Council for change to take place. You may have seen recent changes to stop signs, traffic calming and speed humps/bumps. All these changes started with concerns brought up at the Public Safety Commission.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and get online access to the full print edition

This commission has also done incredible work on street light mapping and assisting with information to keep those maintained as well as emergency preparedness opportunities.

Here comes the reggae weekend

Blue Lake will be one giant concert on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15 with Funk n’ Reggae, family activities, and more. Blue Lake, be prepared to be gracious hosts to a variety of travelers who will be coming out to see what we have to offer.

We know we are the gem of Humboldt County, and now we get to share that with others.















