Blue Lake Notes: Low and Slow is the way to go

Last week, I tried out the new Low and Slow BBQ at the park for the first time.

My son, who is a super picky eater, had tried it the week before hand spoken so highly of it, I had to check it out. This was truly a fun community experience all around.

Bill is super conscientious about COVID-19 guidelines and has the most amazing positive attitude. There is one thing to note about lunch and dinner with Low and Slow BBQ and that is, there is no rushing the goodness.

You can come and try out this incredible delight on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays - but opening time varies due to smoking times and the weather. Best thing to do is stop on by when you start to see the signs and find out the menu and when things will be ready.

Speaking of new endeavors coming to Blue Lake, we welcome Powers Creek Produce to the Blue Lake Family. Every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Powers Creek Produce will have a produce stand in the Mad River Grange parking lot. Come check it out for fresh produce to supplement your garden bounty!

The Parks and Recreation Summer Camp has been a huge success with all the COVID-19 modifications. There is still room - pre-registration required (no drop ins). You can find out more information at the City of Blue Lake website at bluelake.ca.gov/parks-recreation/camps/ or call the Recreation Department at (707) 668-5932.

Speaking of the City of Blue Lake, it’s that time again – time to run for office! This year there are three open seats for the Blue Lake City Council. In order to become a candidate, you must be a registered voter who resides within the city limits of the City of Blue Lake and obtain 20 valid signatures from other registered Blue Lake voters.

The candidate nomination period is July 13 to Aug. 7, so contact City Hall today if you are interested in being a part of the governance of our great town!!

And if you happen to be a Blue Laker who also does social media, make sure you are connecting through the Blue Lake Community News and Crime Watch page for all the current goings on, including weekly dinners by Darcey, virtual Saddle Club activities, and most importantly our nightly howlers.

Yes, this shout out is to the cute sisters who continue to howl every night at 8 p.m.! You keep our spirits high! Have a great week Blue Lake. May the sun shine often for those grand outdoor distancing adventures.
















