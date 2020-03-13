Blue Lake Notes: Long, sunny evenings in the peaceable hamlet

The days are getting longer, the sun is setting later, and thanks to daylight saving time, we all can now enjoy the pleasures of sunny Blue Lake well into the evening.

A couple of fun things coming up to put on your calendars so you can enjoy even more of Blue Lake.

The Blue Lake School has so much going on this month. Today, March 11, is the annual eighth grade play. This is always a treat, and the evening show starts at 6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room.

On Thursday, March 12, the school board will meet and on Thursday, March 19 the school will be hosting a Family Makers night. Children ages 4 to 14 and their families are invited to participate in STEAM activities.

This one happens to even have some “Pi Day” inspired projects, like Pi Bracelets! Check out the Blue Lake School website and/or Facebook page for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Tuesday, March 17, and if you have no place to be, check out the Logger Bar for a fun filled St. Patrick’s Day Celebration! Don’t let those little leprechauns get too wild, but I’m sure it’ll be fun!

One final thing to mention to you all this week. The City of Blue Lake is working on regulations for events at Perigot Park. If you are a Blue Lake resident, please visit the City of Blue Lake Facebook page to participate in a survey on event regulations to minimize impacts on public use of the park as well as neighboring residents. Your voice matters.

As we begin to find our way into spring, enjoy the simple things that we have to offer.















