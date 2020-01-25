Blue Lake Notes: Let’s go roller skating!

We’ve had our share of rainy weather days, and sometimes that leaves us feeling a little house-bound; like we have a little too much energy.

There are a number of things that are indoor activities that can help with that energy. Come on out to Prasch Hall (AKA the Blue Lake Roller Rink) every Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Second Sunday of every month is also a special adult only skate, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Prasch Hall is located at 312 S. Railroad in Blue Lake.

Have you checked out the new Powers Creek Bridge yet? If you missed my column last week, and you have a child in third or fourth grade at Blue Lake School, don’t forget to look into the special “Troll Under the Bridge” Writing and Drawing Contest, sponsored by the City of Blue Lake.

Students can participate in a special writing and drawing contest about a troll who lives under the new Powers Creek Bridge. There is a small cash prize for the winner, and of course bragging rights for the best fable of 2020.

This contest will go through the month of January and officially end on Feb. 3, with the winners announced on Feb. 14. Contact Blue Lake School or Blue Lake City Hall for more details.

Have you checked out the Honey Comb Café yet? This cute little business can be found at 431 First St., right between the Post Office and Blue Envy. Come on in for a little coffee or treats. Hours are Tuesday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And speaking of coffee, don’t forget to check out the Blue Lake Coffee Club, every Friday from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Mad River Grange, 110 Hatchery Rd. There is always an abundance of laughter and warmth when you walk in, along with some nice brew, Beck’s Bakery bread, and assorted produce fresh picked from Jacobs’ Greens.

This is a wonderful opportunity to connect with friends, meet some new Blue Lakers, and also support the Grange and our local food producers!

As we talk about having the opportunity to connect, we can’t forget the opportunity to be a part of the community through our local governance. Remember that the City of Blue Lake council meetings are every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Skinner Store, located at 111 Greenwood Rd. behind City Hall. That means that the next meeting is just around the corner on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

This year is an election year. If you have ever thought about becoming a City Councilmember, now is the time to check things out, learn more, become involved. The nomination process begins in June, so you have time to consider this way of serving your community! I truly believe that to change the world, we need to consider acting locally.

Have a fabulous week fellow Blue Lakers and Blue Lake visitors.
















