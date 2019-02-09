Blue Lake Notes: Kind and honorable Kolter Nicholls gets everything right

The Blue Lake Student of the Month is fifth grader Kolter Nicholls.

Kolter has attended Blue Lake School since kindergarten, and is an excellent role model. He is on the honor roll and participates in several extracurricular activities including the Blue Dragon Steel Drum Band, cross country and basketball.

He is helpful, a kind friend, and always does the right thing. He also has a yellow belt in karate, and has two brothers and one sister who attends Blue Lake School. Congratulations to Kolter, February’s Student of the Month

Mad River Grange Breakfast

Don’t forget to come out for the monthly Mad River Grange Breakfast on Sunday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. This month is being hosted by the Mad River Old Crows as a fundraiser for the new pizza oven to be installed soon at the Grange. This month’s special will be Breakfast Burritos. Come on down!

That's all for this week. More exciting things to come in the future.
















