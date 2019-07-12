Blue Lake Notes: It’s finally here!

It’s finally here! Annie & Mary Day and the Nessler Car Show is this weekend! Come out on Sunday, June 14 for Annie & Mary Day.

There will be music by the Humboldt Folklife Society, pony rides offered by the Blue Lake Saddle Club, a Bocce Ball tournament, food, vendors and so much more!

Humboldt Folklife Festival

It’s the last week of the Dell’Arte Mad River Festival, which culminates in the week long Humboldt Folklife Festival. There will be a Barn Dance on July 19 at 7 p.m. at Prasch Hall to finish out the entire event! Check out the Humboldt Folklife Festival line up in The Hum on B1 or at humboldtfolklife.org.

Pastels in the Park

The Park and Recreation Department will be holding its second annual Pastels in the Park on Saturday, July 27. Sponsors and artists needed! Contact the Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Sailor,at (707) 668-5932. Enjoy the beauty of art plus recreation and fun for the whole family on that day for Get Out and Play day!

Summer Grange Breakfast

Don’t forget to come out for the July Grange Breakfast! What a way to start off Annie & Mary Day by supporting the local community Grange!

Come on out on Sunday, July 14 for pancakes, eggs and choice of meat, plus meet your family, friends, and neighbors for a few laughs while you eat.

The Mad River Grange is located at 110 Hatchery Rd. in Blue Lake.















