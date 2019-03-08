Blue Lake Notes: It’s been a bit rainy…

It’s been a bit rainy I suppose lately – but that doesn’t stop Blue Lake from getting out and getting things done!

In February, the Friends of the Annie and Mary Rail Trail held a somewhat wet and muddy event called the Mad Scramble, which consisted of a timed mountain bike race through an engineered track near the trail that circles the Power’s Creek District. That trail is still there in part, so if you fancy a few hills and obstacles on your mountain bike, go check it out.

Work day

Coming up on Saturday, March 9 is another chance to remove invasive plants from Powers Creek.

Join Mad River Alliance and others in this fun work day any time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Coffee and snacks and tools are provided. Meet up is at the Mad River Brewery parking lot.

Green waste days

The community green waste days for 2019 have been scheduled. Blue Lake residents, mark your calendars, the first green waste day has been scheduled for April 13. There will only be thee greenwaste days this year, and all are for Blue Lake residents only – be prepared to show proof of residence through your water bill or other means.

Remember that only organic green waste is accepted at these events. No treated or painted wood or anything with nails or other non-organic material allowed. All drop off day hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will take place at the City Corporation Yard off Taylor Way. The other two scheduled days will be June 22 and Oct. 26.

Daylight saving begins

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 10. Set your clocks forward an hour. Can’t wait for that extra hour of sun in the evening.















