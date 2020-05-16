Blue Lake Notes: Howling in the peaceable hamlet

What a wild ride we are on right now. As we move to the next stage in the governor’s plan to re-open our state, we are reminded that just because we will be able to do more throughout the county, this by no means that the virus and this crisis is over or coming to an end.

It just means that the capacity for our health system has improved and is able to take on more people who become infected.

And on that cheery note, let’s give a shout out to our first responders. I hear you Blue Lake, every night at 8 p.m. howling away! Keep it up. This howl is not just to remind everyone that we are still here, but also to thank all those who are working so hard on the front lines during this time – both in Humboldt and in the country as a whole.

The Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department has continued to do their part during the pandemic. Thank you to all the fire crews who continue to attend call outs in our community. And here is a special shout out to one particular newcomer to the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department: Bailey Perry.

Bailey is not necessarily a true newcomer to the department, as her father, Greg Perry, was a volunteer for the department for several years before moving out of the area.

What makes Bailey special is that she is a 2020 Arcata High School graduate, with a passion for this work. Bailey is just beginning her training with the department, going on calls and observing the volunteers at work and taking courses online as she continues her current senior high school work from home.

She plans to attend College of the Redwoods in the fall and will continue to work with the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Her commitment and tenacity deserves recognition. Thank you Bailey for your courage to step out into this field and to be there for others.















