Blue Lake Notes: Holiday happiness in the peaceable hamlet

Is it really December already? I just can’t believe it!

If you missed the Electric Parade, I hope that we get to see that again next year. Thank you to the Blue Lake Rancheria for presenting this educational opportunity for the community, and also for the holiday fun!

Come support local artists and the Blue Lake Parks and Recreation Department during the Holiday Fair at Prasch Hall (AKA the Blue Lake Roller Rink), on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is free to the public, and while it is down to the wire, there may be a couple of spaces for vendors left – contact Elaine at [email protected] for information. There will be food and drinks plus photos with Santa! See you there!

A heads up: Saturday, Dec. 21 is the 2nd Annual Blue Lake Saddle Club story walk at the Museum Lawn. Mark your calendars, and more on that next week!

Happy Holidays to all as we celebrate so many this season!















