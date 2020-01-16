Blue Lake Notes: Help with your New Year’s resolutions

Happy New Year Blue Lakers and Blue Lake visitors. It’s great to be back writing the goings on of Blue Lake in 2020.

I admit, I am one of those people who enjoy making New Year’s resolutions. It just always feels good to make a goal to accomplish in the new year, when everything seems fresh and new and full of possibilities.

I’m sure many of us have made resolutions to get in shape, get active, or eat better. Well Blue Lake, if this is one of your goals, there are a few things you may wish to check out.

The Mad River Grange has a variety of wellness activities, from tai chi to yoga, offered throughout the week. Come check out yoga on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., Wednesdays at 9 a.m., or Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Tai chi takes place on Sundays at 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m., and a new beginning class on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. The Mad River Grange is located at 110 Hatchery Rd., next to the Logger Bar, in Blue Lake.

Speaking of wellness activities and resolutions, perhaps your resolution is to get out and move in nature. The new bridge across Powers Creek connecting the end of Broderick Road and the Powers Creek District (aka the Blue Lake Business Park) is fully functional and a great place to start!

Use it to go from the horse arena to the Industrial Loop Trail, which will take you to the levee and around the Powers Creek District. This bridge has been a long time in the planning, and we are so excited it is complete. We are still awaiting news of a ribbon cutting ceremony, so keep your eyes and ears pealed for that information.

And speaking of the bridge, the city has an exciting opportunity for third and fourth graders at Blue Lake School. Students can participate in a special writing and drawing contest about a troll that lives under the new Powers Creek Bridge. There is a small cash prize for the winner, and of course bragging rights for the best fable of 2020.

This contest will go through the month of January and officially ends on Feb. 3, with the winners announced on Feb. 17. Contact Blue Lake School or Blue Lake City Hall for more details.

Now that we are talking about Blue Lake School, we can’t forget the next eighth grade breakfast, which helps support the eighth graders on their end-of-the-school-year trip. My sources tell me that the next breakfast will be on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tickets are usually available at the door or from a student. Can’t go? Consider making a special donation to the eighth grade class at any time – just send in your donation with a note stating it’s for the eighth grade class, to P.O. Box 268, Blue Lake, CA 95525. These students work really hard all year round for this experience, and for many, it’s their first real big trip out of Humboldt County.

Well folks, I think the new year is off to a great start! Let’s make it a good one!















