Blue Lake Notes: Grange Breakfast, Craft Fair

What an amazing weekend we all just had in Blue Lake! Thanksgiving is over, and the Christmas Season officially begins!

Of the biggest news to get out to you all is the new Holiday Craft Fair to be held at Prasch Hall (aka the Blue Lake Roller Rink), located at 320 S. Railroad. Vendor space is still available for only $20 a table. There will also be pictures with Santa, and craft tables for children of all ages! This incredible event will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like to get a table, please contact Elaine at Blue Chair Press at [email protected]

And don’t forget the upcoming Mad River Grange Breakfast! Always on the second Sunday of every month from 8 to 11 a.m., come on out for community, pancakes, warmth, and fun! This coming Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Mad River Grange (110 Hatchery Rd.) And what will make this particular breakfast even more special is the fact that the Blue Lake Public Safety Commission will be holding their annual information event at the same time.

Want to get more information on how you can be prepared in the event of an emergency? Need information on the Blue Lake CERT, Neighborhood Watch, Pods? This and so much more awaits on this special day!

May the beginning of this season bring you hope, peace, joy and love.















