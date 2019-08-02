Blue Lake Notes: Fun in the Blue Lake sun

Need to get away from the fog? Want some slightly warmer weather? Blue Lake is where it’s at! Don’t forget to check the sun cam before coming out to see what kind of weather you are missing.

The sun cam can be found at the Blue Lake Chamber of Commerce website at sunnybluelake.com and now also available through the City of Blue Lake website at bluelake.ca.gov.

Buddy Brown Blues Festival

This coming weekend is the annual Buddy Brown Blues Festival at Perigot Park. Join in the fun on Saturday, Aug. 3 for live music and more! This is the 19th year for the Buddy Brown Blues Festival, and music will begin around 11 a.m. Want a free ticket? Just volunteer. Check out more information through the Humboldt Folklife website.

Highland Games

Mark those calendars for the North Coast Scottish Society’s Highland Games, coming this year to Blue Lake on Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11! Bagpipes, Caber toss, food and vendors are just the beginning! This is going to be one incredible event!

Community-wide Yard Sale

This year’s Blue Lake Community Yard Sale will be on Saturday, Aug. 17. To sign up to be on the map, please go to Companion Animal Foundation Thrift Store on Railroad in Blue Lake. For just $5 your location can be placed on the map. Please bring exact change – cash only. All sign up proceeds will go to Companion Animal Foundation.

This year, we are also trying to entice a couple of food vendors/food trucks to be available so you all can shop longer!















