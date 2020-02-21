Blue Lake Notes: Enjoy the music in sunny Blue Lake

I think one of the things that makes Blue Lake special is not just the overabundance of sunny days, or the river fun in the summer, but the musical opportunities, both for listening and for playing.

Our drinking establishments, the Logger Bar and the Mad River Brewery, routinely have a variety of musical offerings. You can usually find the Mad River Brewery calendar on their website, and Logger Bar events on their Facebook page.

One event I’m personally excited about is happening on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Logger, from 9 p.m. to one minute before midnight.

Come on out to see singer and songwriter Georgia Ruth and the Reverie! You won’t want to miss this, and it’s free!

The next City Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Skinner Store, behind the City Hall building.

These meetings are always open for public comment at the beginning of each meeting, and include a variety of decisions that are within the jurisdiction of the City Council. Not sure what your council does? Come on out!

Meeting agendas for all regular meetings are posted the Friday prior to the meeting at City Hall and the inside Post Office bulletin board, as well as one other public bulletin board (usually the Grange or the Blue Lake Laundromat).

Now, a quick little message for all you parents out there looking to sign your child up for Tee Ball or Little League. It’s that time of year already!

Registration for the Blue Lake/Fieldbrook Little Leagues will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Perigot Park (rain will move registration to the school gym). This is for all children, boys and girls, ages 4-12. There are no residency requirements for Tee Ball or Coach Pitch divisions.

Please note that all parents/guardians need to plan to bring their child’s birth certificate, and if they are registering for the minors or majors divisions, they will also need three documents proving residency or one document supporting local school enrollment.

You can contact Andrew Jones at [email protected] for more information or with any questions.

And with that fun activity, I take my leave. Have a great week Blue Lake. See you around town!















